Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,195 ($42.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Ashtead Group to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,358.33 ($31.02).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,098 ($27.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,784.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,249.30. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

