Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

