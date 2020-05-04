Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

