New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 88,200 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,601,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 88,200 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $251,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

DIS stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.