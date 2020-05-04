Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,725 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day moving average of $278.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.