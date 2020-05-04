Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 307 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPM stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

