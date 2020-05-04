LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,631 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.34. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

