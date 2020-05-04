Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $42.47 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 111,615 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 76,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 12,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.9% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

