CX Institutional Sells 144 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

