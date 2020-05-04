JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $93.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.