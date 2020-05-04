First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $7.20 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.