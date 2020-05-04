Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

NYSE JPM opened at $93.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

