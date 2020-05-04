JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

