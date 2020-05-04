Security Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Security Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.8% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Security Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Security Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Acquires 34,036 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Acquires 34,036 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC
Aldebaran Financial Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Microsoft Co.
Aldebaran Financial Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Microsoft Co.
Microsoft Co. is British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position
Microsoft Co. is British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position
Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report