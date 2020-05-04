Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Acquires 34,036 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 5.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $93.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

