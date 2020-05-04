Aldebaran Financial Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,746 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 75,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $158.92. The company has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

