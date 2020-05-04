Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,132 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

