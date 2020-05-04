New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.67.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total value of $156,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total transaction of $10,158,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,697,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,490 shares of company stock worth $34,189,392. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $336.61 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The business had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

