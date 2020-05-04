Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,534 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.49. The company has a market capitalization of $390.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

