Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.49. The stock has a market cap of $390.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

