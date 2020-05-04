Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 17,713 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 85.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $106.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.