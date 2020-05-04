AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGNC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

