Morgan Stanley Lowers Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $34.00

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VST. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.