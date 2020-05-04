Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

