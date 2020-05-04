Aldebaran Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $2,619,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

Shares of AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.