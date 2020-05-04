Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $25,468,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 259,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.28.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $60.02 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

