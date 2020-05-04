Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,437 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 319,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $1,791,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,739 shares of company stock valued at $11,051,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.18.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $269.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

