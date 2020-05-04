ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.56.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,169 shares of company stock worth $35,315,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $339.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.14. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

