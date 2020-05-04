Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $235.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

