New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cable One worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,328 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,322. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,861.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,579.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,554.49. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $1,970.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,570.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

