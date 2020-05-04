ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $61.82 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33.

