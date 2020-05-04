14,432 Shares in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.46 on Monday. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised Wendys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

