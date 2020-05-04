Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

14,432 Shares in Wendys Co Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management
14,432 Shares in Wendys Co Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management
Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 3,932 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 3,932 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Morgan Stanley Increases Williams Companies Price Target to $19.00
Morgan Stanley Increases Williams Companies Price Target to $19.00
Amazon.com Price Target Raised to $2,700.00
Amazon.com Price Target Raised to $2,700.00
Microsoft Co. Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp
Microsoft Co. Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report