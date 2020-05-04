Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

