Morgan Stanley Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $19.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.21.

Williams Companies stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,467,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,432,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

