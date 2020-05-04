Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,548.16.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,913.29. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

