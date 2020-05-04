Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,386 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $100,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

