QV Investors Inc. Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,546 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

