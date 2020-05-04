Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

