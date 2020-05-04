Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.6% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day moving average of $278.65. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

