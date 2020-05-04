Lincoln National Corp Has $32.82 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Shares of AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average is $278.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

