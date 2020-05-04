Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average is $278.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

14,432 Shares in Wendys Co Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management
14,432 Shares in Wendys Co Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management
Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 3,932 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 3,932 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Morgan Stanley Increases Williams Companies Price Target to $19.00
Morgan Stanley Increases Williams Companies Price Target to $19.00
Amazon.com Price Target Raised to $2,700.00
Amazon.com Price Target Raised to $2,700.00
Microsoft Co. Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp
Microsoft Co. Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report