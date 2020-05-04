Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average is $278.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

