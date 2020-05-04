Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

