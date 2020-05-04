Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

