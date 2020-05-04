Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

