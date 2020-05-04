Davis R M Inc. Sells 21,682 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,682 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $91,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

