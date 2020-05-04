New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 147 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

