CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 992 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $289.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

