MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 11,469 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $107,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

