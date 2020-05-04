Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stake Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $3,358,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $150.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. CIBC dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.