Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CF Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

NYSE CF opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

